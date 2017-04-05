Dave Gahan (born David Callcott; 9 May 1962) is an English singer-songwriter, best known as the lead singer of the electronic band Depeche Mode since their debut in 1980. He is also a successful solo artist, releasing albums in 2003 (Paper Monsters) and 2007 (Hourglass).

Although his bandmate Martin Gore continues to be the main Depeche Mode songwriter, Gahan has also contributed a number of songs to the band's most recent albums; Playing the Angel (2005), Sounds of the Universe (2009), Delta Machine (2013) and Spirit (2017). Four of these songs were released as singles, including "Suffer Well" in 2005, "Hole to Feed" in 2009, "Should Be Higher" in 2013, and "Cover Me" in 2017. In 2012 and 2015, he also contributed lyrics and sang lead vocals on the Soulsavers albums The Light the Dead See and Angels & Ghosts. Q magazine ranked Gahan No. 73 on the list of the "100 Greatest Singers" and No. 27 on "The 100 Greatest Frontmen".