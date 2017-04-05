Dave Gahan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Gahan (born David Callcott; 9 May 1962) is an English singer-songwriter, best known as the lead singer of the electronic band Depeche Mode since their debut in 1980. He is also a successful solo artist, releasing albums in 2003 (Paper Monsters) and 2007 (Hourglass).
Although his bandmate Martin Gore continues to be the main Depeche Mode songwriter, Gahan has also contributed a number of songs to the band's most recent albums; Playing the Angel (2005), Sounds of the Universe (2009), Delta Machine (2013) and Spirit (2017). Four of these songs were released as singles, including "Suffer Well" in 2005, "Hole to Feed" in 2009, "Should Be Higher" in 2013, and "Cover Me" in 2017. In 2012 and 2015, he also contributed lyrics and sang lead vocals on the Soulsavers albums The Light the Dead See and Angels & Ghosts. Q magazine ranked Gahan No. 73 on the list of the "100 Greatest Singers" and No. 27 on "The 100 Greatest Frontmen".
- Is Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan intimidated by smaller gigs?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xmwsj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xmwsj.jpg2017-03-22T09:19:00.000ZDave calls Chris live from Paris ahead of Depeche Mode's gig at the 6 Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xmwfp
Is Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan intimidated by smaller gigs?
- Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on performing at the 6 Music Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tmnks.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tmnks.jpg2017-02-21T18:20:00.000ZThe lead singer of the synth-pop legends chats to Steve Lamacq about the band joining the bill for this year’s festival in Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tmnlf
Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on performing at the 6 Music Festival
- Hammers Fan Dave Gahan is excited about playing The London Stadiumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bw1wd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bw1wd.jpg2016-10-13T08:34:00.000ZDave Gahan tells BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt about Depeche Mode's forthcoming tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bw1x4
Hammers Fan Dave Gahan is excited about playing The London Stadium
- "I don't communicate with people that well" Dave Gahan chats to BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bvt0x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bvt0x.jpg2016-10-13T06:20:00.000ZDepeche Mode's Dave Gahan chats with BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bvt14
"I don't communicate with people that well" Dave Gahan chats to BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt
- Dave Gahan talks to Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019x0ns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019x0ns.jpg2013-06-03T11:00:00.000ZDepeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan joins Shaun in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019x0q9
Dave Gahan talks to Shaun Keaveny
Dave Gahan Tracks
Sort by
Ocean (feat. Dave Gahan)
Latest Dave Gahan News
Dave Gahan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
'For two years, I couldn't listen to any music' - Shappi Khorsandi
-
Depeche Mode
-
Dave Gahan: "There was a period in the late '80s and early '90s where we were living the rock 'n' roll life"
-
Lauren talks to Martin Gore ahead of their hotly anticipated gig at the iconic Barrowland Ballroom
-
Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on performing at the 6 Music Festival
-
'...there's something about being that close to people; it engages the music more somehow.'
-
'...we're asking a lot of questions.'
-
Lauren reveals that Depeche Mode are performing at this year's 6 Music Festival
-
Hammers Fan Dave Gahan is excited about playing The London Stadium
-
"I don't communicate with people that well" Dave Gahan chats to BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt