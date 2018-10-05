David Claridge
David Claridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5454bbb-a1c2-4c45-bb8e-7056b769983f
David Claridge Tracks
Sort by
Love Me Tender
David Claridge
Love Me Tender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Tender
Last played on
Rat Rapping
David Claridge
Rat Rapping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rat Rapping
Last played on
Back to artist