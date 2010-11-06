Left Side Brain
Left Side Brain are an English-Welsh rock band from Bristol, England, who have released 3 albums on Bristol-based independent label Sugar Shack Records. Kerrang! magazine described the band as "one of the brightest lights in British rock".
Weaponise
Colloblast
