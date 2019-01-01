Jerry RiveraBorn 31 July 1973
Jerry Rivera Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Rivera (born July 31, 1973 ) is a Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award-nominated Puerto Rican salsa singer and songwriter.
