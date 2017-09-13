Chris WhiteUK bassist for The Zombies. Born 7 March 1943
Chris White
1943-03-07
Chris White Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Taylor White (born 7 March 1943) is an English singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer.
White's music career spans more than 50 years. He came to prominence in the mid 1960s as the bass guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of the English rock band The Zombies. White is one of the main composers of the Zombies' music, and made major lyrical contributions to the band's songs. He will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
