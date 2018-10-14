Tom Brock (born August 25, 1942 – May 25, 2002 Tom James Brocker) was an American soul singer, born in Austin Texas. Brock worked with Barry White on the 20th Century Records label in the 1970s. He wrote songs for Gloria Scott's 1974 album What Am I Gonna Do?, including "A Case Of Too Much Love Makin". That same year he also released his one and only album, I Love You More And More, which included a highly popular title track. The album was produced by White and Gene Page. The song "There's Nothing In This World That Can Stop Me From Loving You" was later sampled by producer Just Blaze for the single "Girls, Girls, Girls" on Jay-Z's album The Blueprint. This led to renewed interest in Brock, and in 2003 the album was re-released on CD.

He died of natural causes on May 25, 2002, in his home in Richmond, California.