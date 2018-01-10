Fuzz TownshendBorn 31 July 1964
Fuzz Townshend
1964-07-31
Fuzz Townshend Biography (Wikipedia)
John Richard Keith "Fuzz" Townshend (born 31 July 1964) is a British drummer, TV presenter of National Geographic Channel's Car SOS (also shown on Channel 4/More4), motoring journalist (writing, among others, for Classic Car Weekly), former technical editor of Practical Classics, and mechanic. He is also Honorary President of the Triumph Sports Six Club.
