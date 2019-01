John Richard Keith "Fuzz" Townshend (born 31 July 1964) is a British drummer, TV presenter of National Geographic Channel's Car SOS (also shown on Channel 4/More4), motoring journalist (writing, among others, for Classic Car Weekly), former technical editor of Practical Classics, and mechanic. He is also Honorary President of the Triumph Sports Six Club.

