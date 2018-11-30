Simon NeilBorn 31 August 1979
Simon Neil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p029mx17.jpg
1979-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d534289a-b068-485c-adfc-86f9763a5b6a
Simon Neil Biography
Simon Alexander Neil (born 31 August 1979) is a Scottish vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter.
He is known for his work in the bands Biffy Clyro and Marmaduke Duke.
Simon Neil Tracks
Howl
Biffy Clyro
Howl
Howl
Re-Arrange
Biffy Clyro
Re-Arrange
Re-Arrange
Reason To Stay (feat. Simon Neil)
Good Charlotte
Reason To Stay (feat. Simon Neil)
Reason To Stay (feat. Simon Neil)
Friends and Enemies
Biffy Clyro
Friends and Enemies
Friends and Enemies
22 (feat. Simon Neil)
Gavin James
22 (feat. Simon Neil)
22 (feat. Simon Neil)
To The Bone
Simon Neil
To The Bone
To The Bone
Borganza
Simon Neil
Borganza
Borganza
