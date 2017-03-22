A Band Called O
A Band Called O
A Band Called O Biography (Wikipedia)
A Band Called O were a band from Jersey, Channel Islands. Originally known as The Parlour Band, playing progressive rock, they renamed to A Band Called O for two albums on CBS/Epic and later to The O Band for further albums with UA. Despite issuing five albums, on three major labels, and being championed by John Peel, for whom they recorded four Peel Sessions, they had no chart success; but were a popular live act, who toured Britain and Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Band Called O Tracks
Red Light Mama, Red Hot - Paris Theatre 1976
A Band Called O
Red Light Mama, Red Hot - Paris Theatre 1976
A Smile Is A Diamond - Paris Theatre 1976
A Band Called O
A Smile Is A Diamond - Paris Theatre 1976
Paradise Blue - Paris Theatre 1976
A Band Called O
Paradise Blue - Paris Theatre 1976
Paradise Blue - Paris Theatre 1976
Sleeping - Paris Theatre 1976
A Band Called O
Sleeping - Paris Theatre 1976
Sleeping - Paris Theatre 1976
Don't Cha Wanna - Paris Theatre 1976
A Band Called O
Don't Cha Wanna - Paris Theatre 1976
Don't Cha Wanna - Paris Theatre 1976
Pure Nostalgia
A Band Called O
Pure Nostalgia
Pure Nostalgia
Last played on
Trigger Happy
A Band Called O
Trigger Happy
Trigger Happy
Last played on
