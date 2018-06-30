Edward George White (1910–1994) was a British composer of light music whose compositions including The Runaway Rocking-Horse (1946), Paris Interlude (1952), Puffin' Billy (1952) and The Telegoons (1963) became familiar as radio and television theme tunes.

White was born in London, and was largely self-taught. He became a violinist in a trio and various dance bands, performing also on saxophone and clarinet. He became known as an arranger of music and, after service in the RAF during World War II, he ran a ballroom orchestra at the Grand Spa Hotel in Bristol.