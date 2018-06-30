Edward WhiteComposer. Born 1910. Died 1994
Edward White
1910
Edward White Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward George White (1910–1994) was a British composer of light music whose compositions including The Runaway Rocking-Horse (1946), Paris Interlude (1952), Puffin' Billy (1952) and The Telegoons (1963) became familiar as radio and television theme tunes.
White was born in London, and was largely self-taught. He became a violinist in a trio and various dance bands, performing also on saxophone and clarinet. He became known as an arranger of music and, after service in the RAF during World War II, he ran a ballroom orchestra at the Grand Spa Hotel in Bristol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edward White Tracks
Puffin' Billy
Edward White
Puffin' Billy
Puffin' Billy
Last played on
Puffin' Billy
Edward White
Puffin' Billy
Puffin' Billy
Orchestra
Last played on
Puffin' Billy for orchestra
Edward White
Puffin' Billy for orchestra
Puffin' Billy for orchestra
Last played on
The Scape Goat
Edward White
The Scape Goat
The Scape Goat
Last played on
