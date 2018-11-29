The English Concert ChoirFormed 1983
The English Concert Choir
1983
Biography (Wikipedia)
The English Concert is a baroque orchestra playing on period instruments based in London. Founded in 1972 and directed from the harpsichord by Trevor Pinnock for 30 years, it is now directed by harpsichordist Harry Bicket. Nadja Zwiener has been orchestra leader (concertmaster) since September 2007.
Oh, the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Oh, the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea)
Te Deum in C major, H XXIIIc 2
Joseph Haydn
Te Deum in C major, H XXIIIc 2
Chorus: Worthy is the Lamb that was slain / Amen
George Frideric Handel
Chorus: Worthy is the Lamb that was slain / Amen
Come, ye sons of art, away: Come, ye sons of art, away; Sound the trumpet
Henry Purcell
Come, ye sons of art, away: Come, ye sons of art, away; Sound the trumpet
Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria for soloists, chorus and orchestra (RV.589)
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria for soloists, chorus and orchestra (RV.589)
Agnus Dei (Mass in D minor, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass')
Joseph Haydn
Agnus Dei (Mass in D minor, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass')
Gloria in Excelcis Deo
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria in Excelcis Deo
Behold, by Persia's here made (Belshazzar)
George Frideric Handel
Behold, by Persia's here made (Belshazzar)
And He Shall Purify (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
And He Shall Purify (Messiah)
The Trumpet Shall Sound (from Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
The Trumpet Shall Sound (from Messiah)
Sinfonia in A, Wq182
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Sinfonia in A, Wq182
Comfort ye, my people (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Comfort ye, my people (Messiah)
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
The English Concert
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Henry Purcell
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op 6 No 8, 'Christmas Concerto'
Arcangelo Corelli
Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op 6 No 8, 'Christmas Concerto'
Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
Mass in B minor BWV.232 - Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor BWV.232 - Part 2
And the glory of the Lord (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
And the glory of the Lord (Messiah)
Agnus Dei from Mass in D minor (Nelson Mass) (feat. The English Concert Choir)
Trevor Pinnock
Agnus Dei from Mass in D minor (Nelson Mass) (feat. The English Concert Choir)
Kyrie from Mass in D minor (Nelson Mass) (feat. The English Concert Choir)
Trevor Pinnock
Kyrie from Mass in D minor (Nelson Mass) (feat. The English Concert Choir)
For onto Us a Child Is Born
George Frideric Handel
For onto Us a Child Is Born
Chorus & Air from Act 2, scene 2 of 'Belshazzar's Feast'
The English Concert Choir
Chorus & Air from Act 2, scene 2 of 'Belshazzar's Feast'
Proms 2012: Prom 26: Bach – Mass in B minor
Proms 2009: Prom 47
Proms 2006: Prom 24
Proms 2004: Prom 47
Proms 2003: Prom 06
