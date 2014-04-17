RC Succession (Japanese: RCサクセション Hepburn: Āru Shī Sakuseshon) was an influential Japanese rock band from Tokyo, formed in 1968. One of Japan's longest-running bands, it went through many line-up changes over the years with front man Kiyoshiro Imawano and bassist Kazuo Kobayashi the only constant members, before disbanding in January 1991. The origins of the group's name remain obscure, but according to some it is a mispronunciation of an in-joke among the band members.

In 2003, HMV Japan ranked RC Succession at No. 16 on their list of the "Top 100 Japanese Pops Artists". In September 2007, Rolling Stone Japan rated their 1980 live album Rhapsody at No. 2 and their 1988 cover album Covers at No. 41 on its list of the "100 Greatest Japanese Rock Albums of All Time". Covers was named number 1 on Bounce's 2009 list of "54 Standard Japanese Rock Albums".