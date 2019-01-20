Isobel CampbellBorn 27 April 1976
Isobel Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Isobel Campbell (born 27 April 1976) is a Scottish singer-songwriter, cellist and composer. Campbell rose to prominence at age nineteen as a member of the Scottish indie pop band Belle & Sebastian, but left the group to pursue a solo career, first as The Gentle Waves, and later under her own name. She later collaborated with singer Mark Lanegan on three albums.
Campbell's music has been described as either indie pop, chamber pop or singer-songwriter. Regardless of genre, Campbell makes gentle and sombre music, often using classical instruments and her bright, slightly nasal voice with bittersweet and ironic songwriting.
Isobel Campbell Tracks
Dusty Wreath
Isobel Campbell
Dusty Wreath
Dusty Wreath
Time Of The Season
Mark Lanegan
Time Of The Season
Time Of The Season
Time Of The Season (6 Music Session, 13 Sept 2010)
Isobel Campbell
Time Of The Season (6 Music Session, 13 Sept 2010)
Time Of The Season (6 Music Session, 13 Sept 2010)
Amorino
Isobel Campbell
Amorino
Amorino
Come Undone
Isobel Campbell
Come Undone
Come Undone
The False Husband
Isobel Campbell
The False Husband
The False Husband
No Place To Fall
Isobel Campbell
No Place To Fall
No Place To Fall
Snake Song
Isobel Campbell
Snake Song
Snake Song
You Won't Let Me Down Again
Isobel Campbell
You Won't Let Me Down Again
You Won't Let Me Down Again
Hang On
Isobel Campbell
Hang On
Hang On
Ramblin' Man
Isobel Campbell
Ramblin' Man
Ramblin' Man
Seafaring Song (6Music Session, 12 Jun 2008)
Isobel Campbell
Seafaring Song (6Music Session, 12 Jun 2008)
Seafaring Song (6Music Session, 12 Jun 2008)
Salvation (6Music Session, 12 Jun 2008)
Isobel Campbell
Salvation (6Music Session, 12 Jun 2008)
Salvation (6Music Session, 12 Jun 2008)
Get Behind Me
Isobel Campbell
Get Behind Me
Get Behind Me
Black Mountain
Isobel Campbell
Black Mountain
Black Mountain
Love Hurts - Summer Sundae 2006
Isobel Campbell
Love Hurts - Summer Sundae 2006
Love Hurts - Summer Sundae 2006
Time Is Just The Same - Summer Sundae 2006
Isobel Campbell
Time Is Just The Same - Summer Sundae 2006
Time Is Just The Same - Summer Sundae 2006
False Husband - Summer Sundae 2006
Isobel Campbell
False Husband - Summer Sundae 2006
False Husband - Summer Sundae 2006
Saturday's Gone (Call It Back) - Summer Sundae 2006
Isobel Campbell
Saturday's Gone (Call It Back) - Summer Sundae 2006
Honey Child What Can I Do - Summer Sundae 2006
Isobel Campbell
Honey Child What Can I Do - Summer Sundae 2006
Bang Bang
Isobel Campbell
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
WILLOWS SONG
Isobel Campbell
WILLOWS SONG
WILLOWS SONG
The Breaking Hands
Mark Lanegan
The Breaking Hands
The Breaking Hands
Come On Over, Turn Me On
Isobel Campbell
Come On Over, Turn Me On
Come On Over, Turn Me On
