Salvador BrotonsBorn 17 July 1959
Salvador Brotons
1959-07-17
Salvador Brotons Biography (Wikipedia)
Salvador Brotons (born 1959 in Barcelona) is a Spanish composer, conductor, and flautist.
Salvador Brotons Tracks
Nadalenca
Joan Alfonso i Orfila
Nadalenca
Nadalenca
Symphonic Dances Op 45
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphonic Dances Op 45
Symphonic Dances Op 45
Music Arranger
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Porgy and Bess (excerpts)
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess (excerpts)
Porgy and Bess (excerpts)
Three Nocturnes 'alla Chopin' op 116
Salvador Brotons
Three Nocturnes 'alla Chopin' op 116
Three Nocturnes 'alla Chopin' op 116
Performer
Danzas españolas (Romantica orch Ferrer)
Enrique Granados
Danzas españolas (Romantica orch Ferrer)
Danzas españolas (Romantica orch Ferrer)
Ad infinitum for flute, viola and harp
Salvador Brotons
Ad infinitum for flute, viola and harp
Ad infinitum for flute, viola and harp
Ensemble
Danzas espanolas - set 3 for piano
Enrique Granados
Danzas espanolas - set 3 for piano
Danzas espanolas - set 3 for piano
Danzas Espanolas No. 5 Andantino
Enrique Granados
Danzas Espanolas No. 5 Andantino
Danzas Espanolas No. 5 Andantino
