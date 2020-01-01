Sir Percy Carter Buck (25 March 1871 – 3 October 1947) was an English music educator, writer, organist, and composer. He was born in London, and studied at Merchant Taylors' School and the Royal College of Music. He was the organist at Worcester College, Oxford (1891–94), Wells Cathedral (1896–99), and Bristol Cathedral (1899–1901). He was then appointed as director of music at Harrow School and held that post until 1927. During his time at Harrow Buck served on the editorial board of the ten volume anthology Tudor Church Music beginning a clandestine relationship with Sylvia Townsend Warner, whose father was a History master at the school. Buck was more than twenty-two years older than Warner when the affair began; he was aged 41 married and a father of five children. From 1917 Warner, who was to pursue a career as a poet and novelist after the publication of her first novel, Lolly Willowes in 1926, also worked as one of the editors of Tudor Church Music. From 1910 to 1920, Buck was Professor of Music at Trinity College, Dublin; this was a non-residential post.