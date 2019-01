Harmony is a Swedish Christian metal band from Borås, Sweden, where they formed in 2000. They have released three studio albums, Dreaming Awake (2003), Chapter II: Aftermath (2008), and Theatre of Redemption (2014), and two extended plays, End of My Road (2008) and Remembrance (2015).

