Georges LentzBorn 22 October 1965
Georges Lentz Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Lentz is a contemporary composer and sound artist, born in Luxembourg in 1965, and is that country's internationally best-known composer. Since 1990, he has been living in Sydney. Despite his relatively small output and his reclusiveness, he is also considered one of Australia's leading composers. He spends part of each year at his secondary residence in Berlin.
Georges Lentz Tracks
Caeli enarrant... Lumen de Lumine, Rho Ophiuchi Ophiuchi
Ensemble
Ngangkar
Ngangkar
