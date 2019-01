Fazerdaze is the project of Amelia Murray. She released her debut self-titled EP in October 2014, recording it entirely in her bedroom studio in Auckland. With the help of multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Pearce, who mastered the release, she created a dream-pop sound, using electric guitars and effect pedals.

