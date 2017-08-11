Fazerdaze
Fazerdaze Biography (Wikipedia)
Fazerdaze is the project of Amelia Murray. She released her debut self-titled EP in October 2014, recording it entirely in her bedroom studio in Auckland. With the help of multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Pearce, who mastered the release, she created a dream-pop sound, using electric guitars and effect pedals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fazerdaze Tracks
Misread
Misread
Last played on
Take It Slow
Take It Slow
Last played on
Lucky Girl
Lucky Girl
Last played on
Lucky Girl
Last played on
