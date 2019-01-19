David GatesSinger/songwriter, lead singer of Bread. Born 11 December 1940
David Gates
1940-12-11
David Gates Biography (Wikipedia)
David Ashworth Gates (born December 11, 1940) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and producer, best known as the frontman and co-lead singer (with Jimmy Griffin) of the group Bread, which reached the tops of the musical charts in Europe and North America on several occasions in the 1970s. The band was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.
David Gates Performances & Interviews
David Gates Tracks
Goodbye Girl
Goodbye Girl
Took The Last Train
Took The Last Train
Clouds (Single Edit)
Clouds (Single Edit)
Come Home For Christmas
Come Home For Christmas
Ann
Ann
Once Upon A Time
Once Upon A Time
Someday
Someday
Part Time Love
Part Time Love
Clouds Suite
Clouds Suite
Never Let Her Go
Never Let Her Go
Suite: Clouds, Rain
Suite: Clouds, Rain
The Goodbye Girl (1977) - Title Song
The Goodbye Girl (1977) - Title Song
Baby I'm-A Want You
Baby I'm-A Want You
Find Me
Find Me
David Gates Links
