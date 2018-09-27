Paul SmithPaul Thatcher Smith, jazz pianist, composer, arranger and bandleader. Born 17 April 1922. Died 29 June 2013
Paul Thatcher Smith (April 17, 1922 - June 29, 2013) was an American jazz pianist. He performed in various genres of jazz, most typically bebop, but is best known as an accompanist of singers, especially Ella Fitzgerald.
Paul Smith Tracks
Harold Arlen
Ralph Burns
Ella Fitzgerald
Ella Fitzgerald
