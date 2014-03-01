ShelterUS Hare Krishna hardcore punk band. Formed 1991
Shelter
1991
Shelter is a Hare Krishna hardcore punk band formed by Ray Cappo. Because of the Hare Krishna and Hindu-oriented messages in its lyrics, Shelter's genre is often dubbed krishnacore.
Shelter
