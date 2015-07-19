God Is My Co-Pilot is a queercore band from New York City that's been recording and playing music since 1991. The two main members of God is My Co-Pilot are vocalist Sharon Topper and guitarist Craig Flanagin. All of their many recordings have been released on independent record labels.

Former members of God Is My Co-Pilot include Fly on high-end bass, Daria Klotz on low-end bass, and Fredrik Haake on drums. Guest musicians, such as John Zorn and Jad Fair, are frequently found playing with God Is My Co-Pilot. They've toured before with Melt Banana, a noise rock group from Japan, and released Chan Marshall's first song "Headlights".

They occasionally sing in languages other than English: some of their output has been in French, Yiddish, German, Finnish and Turkish and other languages. The band's lyrics frequently address sexuality and gender. The band states, in their song, "We Signify, "...We're co-opting rock, the language of sexism, to address gender identity on its own terms of complexity...."