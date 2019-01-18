Lisa Lougheed
Lisa Lougheed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d513e69a-dd37-4cab-8b03-90edef76e0cb
Lisa Lougheed Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Dawn Lougheed (pronounced "Low-heed", born September 9, 1968) is a Canadian singer, dancer and voice actress. She is probably best known for her role as Lisa Raccoon in the animated television series The Raccoons, as well as for singing the series' various songs, including the theme song "Run with Us".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Lougheed Tracks
Sort by
Run With Us
Lisa Lougheed
Run With Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run With Us
Last played on
Lisa Lougheed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist