Keeley Forsyth (born 1979, Oldham, Greater Manchester) is an English actress and musician.

Forsyth's first acting role was as Nicky in the BBC children's television series The Biz in 1995, appearing alongside Paul Nicholls. She subsequently appeared in several television series, including Peak Practice, Where the Heart Is, Casualty, Heartbeat, The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe, Holby City, The Line of Beauty, Luther, Criminal Justice, Coronation Street, Sons and Lovers, “New Tricks“ (S8:E7, 2011). She has also performed for Real Circumstance Theatre Company.

In 2001, Forsyth appeared in an all-star Family Fortunes: Heartbeat vs Peak Practice edition.

In 2015, Forsyth appeared as Terri Weedon in the BBC TV mini series The Casual Vacancy.

In 2016, Forsyth appeared as Annette in the second series of Happy Valley.