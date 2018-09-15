Goldenhorse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5129822-49b6-48d7-a393-e32ddaaf613a
Goldenhorse Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldenhorse are a pop band from New Zealand.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Goldenhorse Tracks
Sort by
Maybe Tomorrow
Goldenhorse
Maybe Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe Tomorrow
Last played on
Northern Lights
Goldenhorse
Northern Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Northern Lights
Last played on
Goldenhorse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist