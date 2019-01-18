Secret AffairFormed 1978
Secret Affair
1978
Secret Affair Biography (Wikipedia)
Secret Affair are a mod revival band, formed in 1978 and disbanded in 1982. They reformed to perform and record in the 2000s.
Secret Affair Tracks
Time For Action
Time For Action
My World
My World
I'm Not Free (But I'm Cheap)
I'm Not Free (But I'm Cheap)
Going To A Go-Go
Going To A Go-Go
Road Runner
Road Runner
Don't Look Down
Don't Look Down
Shake And Shout
Shake And Shout
Glory Boys
Glory Boys
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
Secret Affair, Squire
The Brook, Southampton, UK
13
Apr
2019
Secret Affair, Squire
Gloucester Guildhall, Gloucester, UK
19
Apr
2019
Secret Affair, Squire
Old Fire Station, Carlisle, UK
20
Apr
2019
Secret Affair, Squire
Kendal Brewery Arts Centre, Cumbria, UK
20
Apr
2019
Secret Affair, Squire
Brewery Arts Centre, Blackpool, UK
Secret Affair Links
