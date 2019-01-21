The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is an Australian orchestra based in Melbourne. The oldest professional orchestra in Australia, the MSO is resident at Hamer Hall. The MSO has its own choir, the MSO Chorus, following integration with the Melbourne Chorale in 2008.

The Orchestra relies on funding by the Victorian State Government and the Federal government and support from private corporations and donors. It is supported by Symphony Services International. Sophie Galaise joined the MSO as its first female Managing Director in 2016. Its current Chairman is Michael Ullmer.