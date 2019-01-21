Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is an Australian orchestra based in Melbourne. The oldest professional orchestra in Australia, the MSO is resident at Hamer Hall. The MSO has its own choir, the MSO Chorus, following integration with the Melbourne Chorale in 2008.
The Orchestra relies on funding by the Victorian State Government and the Federal government and support from private corporations and donors. It is supported by Symphony Services International. Sophie Galaise joined the MSO as its first female Managing Director in 2016. Its current Chairman is Michael Ullmer.
Tracks
Oboe Concerto in E flat (arr for trumpet)
Vincenzo Bellini
Oboe Concerto in E flat (arr for trumpet)
Oboe Concerto in E flat (arr for trumpet)
Oboe Concerto in E flat (arr for trumpet)
Music Arranger
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in C minor
Domenico Cimarosa
Trumpet Concerto in C minor
Trumpet Concerto in C minor
Trumpet Concerto in C minor
Last played on
Concertino for oboe and wind ensemble in C major (arr. for trumpet)
Carl Maria von Weber
Concertino for oboe and wind ensemble in C major (arr. for trumpet)
Concertino for oboe and wind ensemble in C major (arr. for trumpet)
Concertino for oboe and wind ensemble in C major (arr. for trumpet)
Music Arranger
Last played on
Rêverie et caprice, Op 8
Hector Berlioz
Rêverie et caprice, Op 8
Rêverie et caprice, Op 8
Rêverie et caprice, Op 8
Last played on
Adagio for Strings Op 11
Samuel Barber
Adagio for Strings Op 11
Adagio for Strings Op 11
Adagio for Strings Op 11
Last played on
Hill-Song No 1
Percy Grainger
Hill-Song No 1
Hill-Song No 1
Hill-Song No 1
Last played on
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1 in E minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1 in E minor
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1 in E minor
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1 in E minor
Last played on
Fantasy and variations on a Cavatina from 'Beatrice di Tenda'
Jean-Baptiste Arban
Fantasy and variations on a Cavatina from 'Beatrice di Tenda'
Fantasy and variations on a Cavatina from 'Beatrice di Tenda'
Fantasy and variations on a Cavatina from 'Beatrice di Tenda'
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D minor (3rd mvt)
Aram Khachaturian
Violin Concerto in D minor (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto in D minor (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto in D minor (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Suite on Danish folk songs vers. orchestral
Percy Grainger
Suite on Danish folk songs vers. orchestral
Suite on Danish folk songs vers. orchestral
Suite on Danish folk songs vers. orchestral
Last played on
Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in E major (original version of E flat major)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in E major (original version of E flat major)
Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in E major (original version of E flat major)
Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in E major (original version of E flat major)
Last played on
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Last played on
Violin Concerto, Op 14
Samuel Barber
Violin Concerto, Op 14
Violin Concerto, Op 14
Violin Concerto, Op 14
Conductor
Last played on
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Last played on
An American in Paris
George Gershwin
An American in Paris
An American in Paris
An American in Paris
Last played on
Peter and the Wolf (excerpt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Peter and the Wolf (excerpt)
Peter and the Wolf (excerpt)
Peter and the Wolf (excerpt)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
Charles Ives
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Erminia, scene lyrique-dramatique for soprano and orchestra
Juan Crisostomo Arriaga, Rosamund Illing, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Heribert Esser
Erminia, scene lyrique-dramatique for soprano and orchestra
Erminia, scene lyrique-dramatique for soprano and orchestra
Erminia, scene lyrique-dramatique for soprano and orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Dreaming By The Fireside
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Dreaming By The Fireside
Dreaming By The Fireside
Dreaming By The Fireside
Last played on
4 Conceits, Op 20
Sir Eugene Goossens
4 Conceits, Op 20
4 Conceits, Op 20
4 Conceits, Op 20
Last played on
Dreaming by the Fireside (4 Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo)
Richard Strauss
Dreaming by the Fireside (4 Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo)
Dreaming by the Fireside (4 Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo)
Dreaming by the Fireside (4 Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo)
Last played on
Orgy of Brigands (Harold in Italy)
Hector Berlioz
Orgy of Brigands (Harold in Italy)
Orgy of Brigands (Harold in Italy)
Orgy of Brigands (Harold in Italy)
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1
Joseph Haydn
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1
Last played on
Essay II
Robert Hughes
Essay II
Essay II
Essay II
Last played on
(If You Can't Sing It) You'll Have To Swing It (Mr Paganini)
Patti Austin
(If You Can't Sing It) You'll Have To Swing It (Mr Paganini)
(If You Can't Sing It) You'll Have To Swing It (Mr Paganini)
Big Rhap
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Big Rhap
Big Rhap
Big Rhap
Last played on
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Richard Strauss
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Last played on
Concerto Grosso (3rd mvt)
Margaret Sutherland
Concerto Grosso (3rd mvt)
Concerto Grosso (3rd mvt)
Concerto Grosso (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphonie fantastique
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique
Symphonie fantastique
Symphonie fantastique
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85
Don Juan
Richard Strauss
Don Juan
Don Juan
Don Juan
