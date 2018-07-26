Lewis Watson (born 19 October 1992) is an English singer-songwriter. Watson was raised in Bicester, Oxfordshire, and currently has a YouTube channel labeled HolyLoowis. 2012 saw the release of his first EPs (It's Got Four Sad Songs on It BTW and Another Four Sad Songs), which ultimately led to a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. The Wild was his third EP and was released in March 2013. In July 2013, he released his fourth EP Four More Songs, including a cover of "Made up lovesong No. 43", originally performed by Guillemots.