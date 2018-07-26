Lewis WatsonSinger-songwriter from Oxford
Lewis Watson
Lewis Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Watson (born 19 October 1992) is an English singer-songwriter. Watson was raised in Bicester, Oxfordshire, and currently has a YouTube channel labeled HolyLoowis. 2012 saw the release of his first EPs (It's Got Four Sad Songs on It BTW and Another Four Sad Songs), which ultimately led to a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. The Wild was his third EP and was released in March 2013. In July 2013, he released his fourth EP Four More Songs, including a cover of "Made up lovesong No. 43", originally performed by Guillemots.
Lewis Watson Performances & Interviews
Lewis Watson Tracks
Deep the Water
Lewis Watson
Deep the Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Deep the Water
Last played on
Into The Wild
Lewis Watson
Into The Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwcp1.jpglink
Into The Wild
Last played on
Calling
Lewis Watson
Calling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bttnm.jpglink
Calling
Last played on
Little Light
Lewis Watson
Little Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Little Light
Last played on
Stay
Lewis Watson
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y5xt7.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Forever
Lewis Watson
Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Forever
Last played on
Little Light (live acoustic session)
Lewis Watson
Little Light (live acoustic session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Maybe We're Home
Lewis Watson
Maybe We're Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Maybe We're Home
Last played on
Holding On
Lewis Watson
Holding On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Holding On
Last played on
Colorblind
Lewis Watson
Colorblind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Colorblind
Last played on
Halo (Live in Session)
Lewis Watson
Halo (Live in Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Halo (Live in Session)
Last played on
Stay (Live in Session)
Lewis Watson
Stay (Live in Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Stay (Live in Session)
Last played on
Hold On
Lewis Watson
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hf391.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
14
Feb
2019
Lewis Watson, Hanson
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
T in the Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egfrbp
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-14T19:37:30
14
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
