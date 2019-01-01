Moymoy PalaboyFormed 2007
Moymoy Palaboy is a Filipino comic and singing duo known for their uploaded lip sync videos in YouTube. The duo consists of the Macasero brothers, James Ronald (a.k.a. Moymoy, born on July 17, 1983, in Pasay City) and Rodfil (a.k.a. Roadfill, born on August 28, 1985, in Pasay City). They are now GMA Network contract artists.
