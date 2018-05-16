Gangstagrass
Gangstagrass Tracks
Barnburning
Gangstagrass
Barnburning
Barnburning
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Gangstagrass, Beth Rowley, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Jan
2019
Gangstagrass, Katy Hurt
Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
31
Jan
2019
Gangstagrass, Katy Hurt
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
1
Feb
2019
Gangstagrass, Katy Hurt
Thekla, Bristol, UK
