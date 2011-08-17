Rapids!Bournemouth based band Rapids! signed to Heist Or Hit Records. Formed 1 June 2009
Rapids!
2009-06-01
Rapids! were an indie rock band from Bournemouth, England, which formed in August 2009.
House Of Sand And Fog
Comets
Fuses
