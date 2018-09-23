Ernestine AndersonBorn 11 November 1928. Died 10 March 2016
Ernestine Anderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4fed395-5b9d-4b70-b45a-c6cbb0b46c9e
Ernestine Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernestine Anderson (November 11, 1928 – March 10, 2016) was an American jazz and blues singer. In a career spanning more than six decades, she recorded over 30 albums. She was nominated four times for a Grammy Award. She sang at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Monterey Jazz Festival (six times over a 33-year span), as well as at jazz festivals all over the world. In the early 1990s she joined Qwest Records, the label of fellow Garfield High School grad Quincy Jones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernestine Anderson Tracks
Sort by
Land of Dreams
Ernestine Anderson
Land of Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel Eyes
Ernestine Anderson
Angel Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel Eyes
Last played on
Street Of Dreams
Ernestine Anderson
Street Of Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Of Dreams
Last played on
Trouble Is A Man
Ernestine Anderson
Trouble Is A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble Is A Man
Last played on
Love For Sale
Ernestine Anderson
Love For Sale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Foolish Heart
Ernestine Anderson
My Foolish Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Ernestine Anderson
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World On A String
Ernestine Anderson
World On A String
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World On A String
Last played on
Goin' To Chicago Blues
Ernestine Anderson
Goin' To Chicago Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin' To Chicago Blues
Last played on
On Green Dolphin Street
Ernestine Anderson
On Green Dolphin Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Green Dolphin Street
Last played on
Keep And Eye On Love
Ernestine Anderson
Keep And Eye On Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep And Eye On Love
Last played on
Continental Mind
Ernestine Anderson
Continental Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Continental Mind
Last played on
All Blues
Ernestine Anderson
All Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Blues
Last played on
There Is No Greater Love
Ernestine Anderson
There Is No Greater Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Is No Greater Love
Last played on
You're My Everything
Ernestine Anderson
You're My Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're My Everything
Last played on
K.C. Lover
Ernestine Anderson
K.C. Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
K.C. Lover
Last played on
Square Dance Boogie
Ernestine Anderson
Square Dance Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Square Dance Boogie
Last played on
Don't Touch Me
Ernestine Anderson
Don't Touch Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Touch Me
Good Lovin' Baby
Ernestine Anderson
Good Lovin' Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Lovin' Baby
Mound Bayou
Ernestine Anderson
Mound Bayou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mound Bayou
I'm Walkin'
Ernestine Anderson
I'm Walkin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Walkin'
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
Ernestine Anderson
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
Last played on
Never Make Your Move Too Soon
Ernestine Anderson
Never Make Your Move Too Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Make Your Move Too Soon
Last played on
As Long As I Live
Ernestine Anderson
As Long As I Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As I Live
Last played on
Youll Have To Swing It
Ernestine Anderson
Youll Have To Swing It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youll Have To Swing It
Last played on
Welcome To The Club
Ernestine Anderson
Welcome To The Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welcome To The Club
Last played on
You Make Me Feel So Young
Ernestine Anderson
You Make Me Feel So Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Make Me Feel So Young
Last played on
Did I Remember
Ernestine Anderson
Did I Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Sleepin' Bee
Ernestine Anderson
A Sleepin' Bee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Ernestine Anderson
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Last played on
Just A-Sittin' And A-Rockin'
Ernestine Anderson
Just A-Sittin' And A-Rockin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harlem Nocturne
Ernestine Anderson
Harlem Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just In Time
Ernestine Anderson
Just In Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just In Time
Last played on
All My Life
Ernestine Anderson
All My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All My Life
Last played on
See See Rider
Ernestine Anderson
See See Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Not The Guy for Me
Ernestine Anderson
You're Not The Guy for Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isn't It Romantic
Ernestine Anderson
Isn't It Romantic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isn't It Romantic
Last played on
I Remember Clifford
Ernestine Anderson
I Remember Clifford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Remember Clifford
Last played on
I Could Write A Book
Ernestine Anderson
I Could Write A Book
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Could Write A Book
Last played on
Feeling Good Ernestine
Ernestine Anderson
Feeling Good Ernestine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling Good Ernestine
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ernestine Anderson
Ernestine Anderson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist