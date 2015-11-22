Aiden was an American punk rock band from Seattle, Washington that formed in the spring of 2003. They achieved underground success during the mid to late 2000s with their classic lineup, featuring vocalist William Francis, guitarists Angel Ibarra and Jake Wambold, bassist Nick Wiggins, and drummer Jake Davison. Aiden's final lineup featured Francis, guitarist Ian MacWilliams, bassist Kenneth Fletcher, and drummer Ben Tourkantonis.