AidenPunk rock band. Formed 2003. Disbanded 31 January 2016
2003
Aiden Biography (Wikipedia)
Aiden was an American punk rock band from Seattle, Washington that formed in the spring of 2003. They achieved underground success during the mid to late 2000s with their classic lineup, featuring vocalist William Francis, guitarists Angel Ibarra and Jake Wambold, bassist Nick Wiggins, and drummer Jake Davison. Aiden's final lineup featured Francis, guitarist Ian MacWilliams, bassist Kenneth Fletcher, and drummer Ben Tourkantonis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
