Robbie Buchanan (born 1957) is a Canadian keyboardist, songwriter, arranger, and producer.

Buchanan, who hails from Vancouver, began playing the piano at age six. He acquired his first paying gig as a pianist at age twelve playing six nights a week in Dawson City, Yukon. While still a teenager, Buchanan joined a band called Soul Unlimited, at the suggestion of friend Tom Baird. In the years that followed, Buchanan eventually moved to Los Angeles, California to write music with Carl Graves.

In 1978, Buchanan played a piano player in the Bette Midler film, The Rose. Buchanan would also go on to tour with Midler in support of the film. After a short period in 1980 playing with the Maxus band, Buchanan decided to turn his attention to being a full-time session keyboardist. From that point on, his compositions and piano skills have earned him credits on albums by many musician. Buchanan makes his home in Vancouver for three months of the year, and L. A. for the remainder.