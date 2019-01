Naheed Akhtar (also spelled Nahid Akhtar, born 26 September 1956) is a Pakistani playback singer. She has 3 sisters and 4 brothers. One of her sisters is Hameeda Akhtar. Her career began in 1970 when she sang a duet with Khalid Asghar in "Raag Malhar" at Radio Pakistan Multan.

Akhtar has recorded songs in a range of styles, including Pakistani film music, pop, Ghazal, traditional Pakistani classical music, Punjabi folk songs, Qawwalis, Naat & Hamds & Others. She was active in the Pakistani film industry during 70s and 80s.