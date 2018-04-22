Choristers of Salisbury Cathedral
Choristers of Salisbury Cathedral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4f47dec-0e2a-4af2-9c83-1c19a43d5124
Tracks
Sort by
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
Richard Shephard
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
Last played on
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Last played on
Even such is time
Choristers of Salisbury Cathedral
Even such is time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Even such is time
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-06T20:12:24
6
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecjv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-01T20:12:24
1
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist