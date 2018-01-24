Jon LucienBorn 8 January 1942. Died 18 August 2007
Jon Lucien
1942-01-08
Jon Lucien Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Lucien (January 8, 1942 – August 18, 2007) was a vocalist and musician, born Lucien Harrigan on the island of Tortola, the main island of the British Virgin Islands, and raised in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands by his musician father. Lucien was best known for his song "Rashida", the title track of an album released in 1973, and one of two Grammy nominated songs on that album. He was also well known for his cover of "Dindi" by Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim. His smooth baritone drew comparisons with Nat King Cole and Lou Rawls. He was often heard on traditional jazz stations in the United States such as WJZZ in Detroit, Michigan (now WDMK).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Lucien Tracks
Would You Believe In Me
Jon Lucien
Would You Believe In Me
Would You Believe In Me
What A Difference Love Makes
Jon Lucien
What A Difference Love Makes
What A Difference Love Makes
Listen Love
Jon Lucien
Listen Love
Listen Love
Who Will Buy
Jon Lucien
Who Will Buy
Who Will Buy
Love Everlasting
Jon Lucien
Love Everlasting
Love Everlasting
Search For The Inner Self
Jon Lucien
Search For The Inner Self
Search For The Inner Self
Come With Me To Rio
Jon Lucien
Come With Me To Rio
Come With Me To Rio
Rashida
Jon Lucien
Rashida
Rashida
Soul Mate
Jon Lucien
Soul Mate
Soul Mate
Kuenda/Would You Believe Me
Jon Lucien
Kuenda/Would You Believe Me
Kuenda/Would You Believe Me
Jon Lucien Links
