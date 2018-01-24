Jon Lucien (January 8, 1942 – August 18, 2007) was a vocalist and musician, born Lucien Harrigan on the island of Tortola, the main island of the British Virgin Islands, and raised in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands by his musician father. Lucien was best known for his song "Rashida", the title track of an album released in 1973, and one of two Grammy nominated songs on that album. He was also well known for his cover of "Dindi" by Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim. His smooth baritone drew comparisons with Nat King Cole and Lou Rawls. He was often heard on traditional jazz stations in the United States such as WJZZ in Detroit, Michigan (now WDMK).