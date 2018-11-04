Richard Croft is an American opera singer who is often characterized as a lyric tenor or "Mozart tenor."

Richard Croft debuted in the United States (including at the Metropolitan Opera, the Houston Grand Opera, the Washington Opera and Dallas), by singing the major roles of Mozart and Rossini, before being invited on the leading international stages (Salzburg Festival, Paris Opera, Staatsoper Berlin, Zurich Opera, Glyndebourne Festival, Theater an der Wien among others).

Richard Croft is Professor of Voice at the University of North Texas College of Music since 2004.

His brother, Dwayne Croft, is an operatic baritone. Both Croft brothers have sung leading roles in historically themed operas by the composer Philip Glass: Richard portrayed Mohandas Gandhi in Satyagraha, and Dwayne portrayed Robert E. Lee in the debut production of Appomattox. He also portrayed the role of Loge in the Metropolitan Opera's 2012 production of Wagner's Das Rheingold directed by Robert Lepage, opposite his brother Dwayne in the role of Donner.