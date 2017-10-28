Charles BernsteinBorn 28 February 1943
Charles Bernstein
Charles Bernstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Bernstein (born February 28, 1943) is a composer of film and television music. His credits include the score for A Nightmare on Elm Street. He is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. He has also been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.
Charles Bernstein Tracks
Love At First Bite
Charles Bernstein
Love At First Bite
Love At First Bite
Nightmare on Elm Street
Charles Bernstein
Nightmare on Elm Street
