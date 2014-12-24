Thomas East, (also spelled Easte, Est, or Este) (c.1540 – January 1609), was an English printer who specialised in music. He has been described as a publisher, but that claim is debatable (the specialities of printer and bookseller/publisher were usually practiced separately). He nevertheless made an important contribution to musical life in England. He printed the significant collection of madrigals Musica Transalpina which appeared in 1588.

His career was complicated by the existence of patents, monopolies granted by the crown to William Byrd and Thomas Morley. East had a close association with William Byrd. He printed religious compositions by Byrd (including some clearly intended for Roman Catholic services, masses and Gradualia).