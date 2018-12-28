Deaf School are an English art rock/new wave band, formed in Liverpool in 1973. Between 1976 and 1978 they recorded three albums for the Warner Brothers label, in an art rock style that had its roots in cabaret, moving towards a harder punk rock sound. The band split in 1978 but have since been recognized as an important influence on many British musicians. According to Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson: "They revived Liverpool music for a generation." The journalist, author and founder of Mojo, Paul Du Noyer, went further: "In the whole history of Liverpool music two bands matter most, one is The Beatles and the other is Deaf School."

Nearly all its members went on to enjoy successful careers afterwards, notably guitarist Clive Langer, who would produce Madness and Dexys Midnight Runners (two non-Liverpool acts who cite Deaf School as an influence). He would also co-write (with Elvis Costello) the song "Shipbuilding". Langer and Costello discuss the writing of "Shipbuilding" in a BBC Radio 4 programme, Soul Music, first broadcast March 2013.