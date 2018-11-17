Howard GreenfieldBorn 15 March 1936. Died 4 March 1986
Howard Greenfield
1936-03-15
Howard Greenfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Greenfield (March 15, 1936 – March 4, 1986) was an American lyricist and songwriter, who for several years in the 1960s worked out of the famous Brill Building. He is best known for his successful songwriting collaborations, including one with Neil Sedaka from the late 1950s to the mid-1970s, and a near-simultaneous (and equally successful) songwriting partnership with Jack Keller throughout most of the 1960s.
Howard Greenfield Tracks
Bewitched (1964) - TV Theme
Bewitched (1964) - TV Theme
Bewitched (1964) - TV Theme
Bewitched
Bewitched
Bewitched
Theme From Bewitched
Theme From Bewitched
Theme From Bewitched
