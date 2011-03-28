Plants and Animals are a Canadian indie-rock band from Montreal (featuring two members originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia) which comprises guitarist-vocalists Warren Spicer and Nic Basque and drummer-vocalist Matthew Woody Woodley. The trio began playing together as kids and emerged on the international scene in 2008. They are signed to Secret City Records.

Their first full-length album, Parc Avenue, was shortlisted for the 2008 Polaris Music Prize and was nominated for a 2009 Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year; the band were also nominated for New Group of the Year.

In February 2016, the band announced they would release their fourth full-length album Waltzed in from the Rumbling on April 29, 2016.