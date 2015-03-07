Swiss Lips
Swiss Lips Biography (Wikipedia)
Swiss Lips were a five-piece electropop band from Manchester.
Swiss Lips Tracks
Books
Last played on
Books (recorded live for BBC Introducing in Manchester 08.06.13)
Carolyn
Last played on
Diamonds
Last played on
U Got The Power
Last played on
Danz
Last played on
In The Water
Last played on
Grow
Last played on
