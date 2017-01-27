Marli HarwoodFormerly performed as Marli and Marli Buck. Born 13 March 1975
Marli Harwood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2sv.jpg
1975-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4e5622e-2765-46d3-8452-1538d140fc9a
Marli Harwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Marli Harwood (born Marilena Buck, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England), also known as Marli Buck, is a British singer and songwriter. A piano and guitar player, she is of Eritrean, Italian, Welsh and English extraction.
Marli Harwood Tracks
I Don't Wanna Fight
Salena Mastroianni
I Don't Wanna Fight
I Don't Wanna Fight
Performer
Stole The Show
Marli Harwood
Stole The Show
Stole The Show
it's called a heart
Marli Harwood
it's called a heart
it's called a heart
Billy
Marli Harwood
Billy
Billy
