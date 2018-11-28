Bryony GriffithBorn 1977
Bryony Griffith
1977
Bryony Griffith Biography
Bryony Griffith, (born 1977 Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK), is an English fiddle player and singer, specialising in English traditional songs and tunes. She is best known for her work with the Demon Barbers and a cappella quartet Witches of Elswick.
Bryony Griffith Tracks
Sadler's Wells Hornpipe / The Cook Hornpipe
Bryony Griffith
Ladies' Pleasure & Constant Billy
Bryony Griffith
The Gaubeo, The Ladds Of Dance & Oaks Assembly
Bryony Griffith
Staines Morris & Lancers No. 2
Bryony Griffith
Slingby's Allemand & The Spanish Spy
Bryony Griffith
Burnett's Jig
Bryony Griffith
The Recover / The Red House
Bryony Griffith
