Darragh Morgan was born in Belfast in 1974.

Darragh has established himself as a soloist of new music giving numerous recitals at Sonorities Festival, as well as in Prague, Malta, Nicosia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, U.S. and throughout the UK & Ireland.

Darragh has recently joined The Smith Quartet, is currently a member of the new music collective Noszferatu and Artistic Director of Music @ Drumcliffe, a chamber music festival in the west of Ireland. He also plays with the piano trio The Fidelio Trio.

Darragh regularly performs at international festivals including Warsaw Autumn, Ars Musica Brussels, Klangspuren Scwaz, Darmstadt, Aldeburgh, Spitalfields, Cheltenham, OCM, Dubrovnik Summer Festival, New Music Evenings Bratislava, BBC Proms Chamber Music, National Arts Festival Grahamstown, South Africa, Cutting Edge London, Festival D'Automne Paris, Besançon Festival de Musique, Lucerne Festival and Jazz sur les Pommiers, Coutance.

Darragh has performed with many of the worlds contemporary music groups including Ensemble Modern, London Sinfonietta, Musik Fabrik, Icebreaker, Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, Remix Ensemble, Jane's Minstrels and Topologies. Darragh broadcasts regularly for BBC Radio 3, has been chosen as BBC Radio 4's Pick of the Week and also appeared on The South Bank Show, SABC, CYBC, RTHK, WDR and RTÉ lyric fm. He appears regularly as soloist with The Ulster Orchestra most recently in the world premiere of Sir John Tavener's Hymn of Dawn.