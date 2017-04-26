Joseph Twist (born 1982) is an Australian composer known for composing music for several artists and television shows including Missy Higgins, Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Idea of North, Chanticleer and The Wiggles. Twist also composed work for movies including The Jungle Book (2016), Zoolander 2, Baywatch and The Brooklyn Banker. His music involves a variety of genres ranging from ancient vocal music, opera, contemporary orchestral music, jazz, musical theatre and cabaret.

Twist has received wide acclaim for his music, and his concert works are performed by professional ensembles around the world. Twist also currently works in copying and orchestration on Hollywood studio films in Los Angeles with Steven Juliani Music.