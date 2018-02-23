DRC Music is a Congolese record producing and songwriting team, composed of producers Damon Albarn, Dan the Automator, XL Recordings managers Richard Russell & Rodaidh McDonald, Jneiro Jarel, DJ Darren Cunningham aka Actress, Marc Antoine, Alwest, Remi Kabaka Jr., Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Kwes. The group are responsible for the Oxfam charity album Kinshasa One Two.