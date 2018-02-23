DRC MusicFormed July 2011. Disbanded July 2011
DRC Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4dee769-d687-48ab-915f-a8826a455d69
DRC Music Biography (Wikipedia)
DRC Music is a Congolese record producing and songwriting team, composed of producers Damon Albarn, Dan the Automator, XL Recordings managers Richard Russell & Rodaidh McDonald, Jneiro Jarel, DJ Darren Cunningham aka Actress, Marc Antoine, Alwest, Remi Kabaka Jr., Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Kwes. The group are responsible for the Oxfam charity album Kinshasa One Two.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DRC Music Tracks
Sort by
Departure
DRC Music
Departure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Departure
Last played on
Hallo (feat. Tout Puissant Mukalo & Nelly Liyemge)
DRC Music
Hallo (feat. Tout Puissant Mukalo & Nelly Liyemge)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lingala (feat. Bokatola System & Evala Litongo)
DRC Music
Lingala (feat. Bokatola System & Evala Litongo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Virginia
DRC Music
Virginia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Virginia
Last played on
Lourds [from Kinshasa One Two]
DRC Music
Lourds [from Kinshasa One Two]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lourds [from Kinshasa One Two]
Last played on
Departure (ft Kwes, Damon Albarn & Botokalo System)
DRC Music
Departure (ft Kwes, Damon Albarn & Botokalo System)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallo
DRC Music
Hallo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw3w5.jpglink
Hallo
Performer
Last played on
Halo
DRC Music
Halo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halo
Last played on
We Come From The Forest
Drc Music
We Come From The Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Come From The Forest
Performer
Last played on
African Space Anthem (feat. Ewing Sima)
DRC Music
African Space Anthem (feat. Ewing Sima)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Space Anthem (feat. Ewing Sima)
Last played on
K-Town
DRC Music
K-Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
K-Town
Last played on
They Come From The Forest
DRC Music
They Come From The Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Come From The Forest
Last played on
Lingala
DRC Music
Lingala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lingala
Last played on
Departure (feat. The Bakatola System)
DRC Music
Departure (feat. The Bakatola System)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Departure (feat. The Bakatola System)
Last played on
If You Wish To Stay Awake (feat.Washiba)
DRC Music
If You Wish To Stay Awake (feat.Washiba)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Wish To Stay Awake (feat.Washiba)
Last played on
Kinshasa One Two
DRC Music
Kinshasa One Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinshasa One Two
Last played on
DRC Music Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
-
Eno.Hyde on High Life
Back to artist