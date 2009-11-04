Alec Reinstein (born May 7, 1982), better known by his stage name Despot, is an American hip hop artist from Queens, New York City. He was signed to rapper El-P's label Definitive Jux in 2004. Despot has been a part of the New York underground rap scene for over a decade. Despot is associated with the Smart Crew collective and a co-owner of Santos Party House.