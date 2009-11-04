DespotDef Jux rapper. Born 2 May 1982
Despot
1982-05-02
Despot Biography (Wikipedia)
Alec Reinstein (born May 7, 1982), better known by his stage name Despot, is an American hip hop artist from Queens, New York City. He was signed to rapper El-P's label Definitive Jux in 2004. Despot has been a part of the New York underground rap scene for over a decade. Despot is associated with the Smart Crew collective and a co-owner of Santos Party House.
